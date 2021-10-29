Biden Taps Marc Nathanson as Ambassador to Norway

President Joe Biden has signaled his intention to nominate veteran cable executive Marc Nathanson as the U.S. ambassador to Norway.

In signaling his plan to send the nomination to the Senate, the President praised Nathanson as “one of America’s leading communications entrepreneurs and a noted environmentalist.”

Nathanson, who is currently chairman of holding company Mapleton Investments, founded Falcon Cable and was later vice chairman of Charter Communications after Charter bought his company in 1999 for $3.6 billion.

Mapleton Investments has investments topping $1 billion dollars in various global ventures including private equity and direct investments.

This won‘t be Nathanson‘s first government service. He served as chairman of the United States Agency for Global Media during the Clinton-Gore and Bush-Cheney administrations.

Nathanson is immediate past co-chairman of the Pacific Council on International Policy and vice chairman of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI). He is also a trustee of the Aspen Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.