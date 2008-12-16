Biden Names Media Staffers

Vice President-elect Joe Biden has named key communications staffers who will be his primary contacts for the media.

Jay Carney, Washington bureau chief for Time magazine, has been named assistant to the vice president and director of communications.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for Biden's Senate office and for the Foreign Relations Committee that he chaired, has been named press secretary.

Annie Tomasini, deputy press secretary of Biden's transition team, will be deputy press secretary. She is a long-time Biden staffer and before that worked as an account executive at a Boston communications firm.