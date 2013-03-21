Bickham Gets Big Payday at Charter

Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge received $5.3

million in total compensation in 2012, but he wasn't the most highly

compensated executive at the Stamford, Conn.-based MSO. That distinction

belongs to another former Cablevision executive -- chief operating officer John

Bickham.

Bickham, who joined

Charter on April 30, 2012, received a total of $19.8 million in total

compensation in 2012, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission March 21.

Bickham, a 27-year veteran of the cable industry and

Rutledge's former No. 2 at Cablevision and Time Warner Cable, received an

annual salary of $872,597, according to the proxy. But the well-respected

Bickham reaped a big payday in other compensation -- according to the proxy he

received $12.7 million in stock awards and $4.8 million in option awards.

Bickham also received $1.3 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation.

Rutledge, who received a salary of $1.8 million and

non-equity incentive plan compensation of $3.3 million, according to the proxy,

left

Cablevision in December 2011 and joined

Charter later that month. He officially began as CEO at Charter in February

2012 and in later months snapped up several other departing Cablevision

executives, including Bickham, former executive vice president of consumer

operations Kathleen

Mayo and former executive vice president of corporate engineering and

technology James

Blackley. According to the proxy statement, Mayo, now executive vice

president of operations for Charter, received $5.3 million in total 2012

compensation, Blackley, now Charter's executive vice president, information and

engineering, received $4.9 million in 2012 compensation.