Bianna Golodryga Named Weekend 'GMA' Co-Anchor

Bianna Golodryga has been named the co-anchor of the weekend edition of

Good Morning America, ABC News president David Westin announced May 7.

Golodryga, who has substitute anchored weekend GMA, replaces Kate Snow,

who left ABC News earlier this year for NBC News.

Golodryga will join co-anchor Bill Weir, news anchor Ron Claiborne and

weather anchor Marysol Castro on the broadcast beginning May 8.

"Since coming to ABC News in July 2007, Bianna has distinguished the

network with her reporting on the economy and recent financial crisis,"

Westin said in an e-mail to the ABC News staff about the announcement.

Golodryga joined ABC News in 2007. She is engaged to Obama

Administration economic adviser Peter Orszag. She will continue to

report on the economy, Wall Street, business trends and financial issues

as a correspondent for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms.