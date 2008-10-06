BIA Acquires The Kelsey Group

Media consultant BIA Financial Networks has acquired research company The Kelsey Group.

Kelsey, based in Princeton, N.J., produces and analyzes research of online search, new media, and local media. Kelsey also hosts industry conferences on new media.

BIA's goal is to create a more comprehensive look at local ad markets and the affects of new media.

Kelsey will now be part of a newly created BIA Advisory Services arm, which will also comprise BIA Consulting and BIA Research.