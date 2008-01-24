BFA Announces Winners of 2008 Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s board of directors will honor a half-dozen broadcasters with its Ward Quaal Pioneer Award at breakfast during the National Association of Broadcasters’ convention.

The recipients of the 2008 Ward L. Quaal Pioneer Awards are: chairman and CEO of Midcontinent Media Larry Bentson; chairman, president and CEO of Saga Communications Edward K. Christian; president and CEO of Bob Fuller Broadcasting Robert “Doc” Fuller; chairman, president and CEO of Hubbard Broadcasting Stanley S. Hubbard; legendary radio personality Bruce “Cousin Brucie” Morrow; and president and CEO of QNI Broadcast Group Thomas Oakley.

The presentations will commence with a personal tribute to Ward Quaal, followed by the introduction of each 2008 honoree. The 2008 presentations will be the inaugural of the newly named awards that henceforth will honor Quaal, a radio and television pioneer who helped to build Tribune’s Chicago flagships, WGN-AM and WGN-TV, into dominant stations in the market and nationwide.

There is no admission charge for this annual gathering, underwritten by the National Association of Media Brokers, the Television Bureau of Advertising, the Radio Advertising Bureau and the NAB.

For reservations, contact the foundation office at (203) 862-8577 or e-mail ghhbcast@aol.com.