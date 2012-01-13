Beyond Primetime: Insights Into Vital Fourth-Quarter Ratings Battles

Advertisers

who buy time in late-night entertainment shows such as The Late Show with

David Letterman and TheTonight Show with Jay Leno are

usually not all the same advertisers who buy commercials on ABC's Nightline.

Different program genres, you know. But maybe they should be.

Not

only does Nightline average more total viewers but it also averages

about 100,000 more viewers in the advertiser-desired 18-49 demo. That might not

be much more, but it's enough to prove that Nightline

is not an older-skewing show. As far as median age, Nightline is

actually a year younger at 57 than Tonight but two years older than The

LateShow. The point is, there is no reason why a late-night news

viewer should be less desirable to advertisers of any products than a

comedy/talk show viewer, particularly if the news show has better ratings.

Head-to-head,

Nightline averaged more adult 18-49

viewers than Tonight for the first time during a fourth-quarter in

18 years, pulling in 85,000 more viewers per night in the demo. Nightline

also averaged 185,000 more viewers nightly than Tonight in

fourth-quarter and averaged 619,000 viewers more than The Late Show.

Overall, Nightline averaged 3.9 million viewers a night, compared to 3.7

million for Tonight and 3.2 for The Late Show.

And

the Nightline lead-in to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live helped that show

grow its audience by 5 percent to 1.8 million to give it a 15% audience

lead over CBS' The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, which saw its

fourth-quarter audience decline by 11% to 1.5 million. With its viewer

declines, The Late Late Show is now third in the head-to-head battle

with Kimmel and NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, which is

averaging 1.7 million viewers. And in late late night, when the demo ratings

get tiny, total viewers matter to advertisers.

* * * * *

CBS is

expanding its Sunday morning public affairs show Face The Nation

from a half-hour to an hour at the perfect time: with the show on a viewer

upswing. Clearly the main goal of the network in making the change is to garner

more advertising time to sell during the presidential election year.

Viewers

of the morning broadcast news shows have a high likelihood of voting come

election day, so these shows become favorable ad destinations for candidate

campaign dollars, as well as Political Action Committee advocacy

dollars. And with Super PAC fundraising unlimited and anonymous now,

there will be plenty of additional ad dollars to be spent.

NBC's Meet

the Press still gets the most viewers, averaging 2.9 million per telecast,

but the show is averaging 200,000 less than last year at this point, and its A25-54

demo rating is down 13%. Conversely, Face theNation is averaging

140,000 more viewers and its 25-54 demo rating is up 33%.

ABC's This

Week, which recently replaced host Christiane Amanpour with George

Stephanopoulos thanks to sagging ratings, is averaging 2.2 million viewers,

flat with last year but significantly down from when Amanpour took over. Fox

News Sunday is fourth among the Sunday morning broadcast network news

shows, averaging 1.16 million viewers, down 400,000 but flat in A 25-54.

Not

wanting NBC and CBS to get too much of a leg up on Sunday, ABC

brought back former This Week producer Jon Banner, who worked at

the show when Stephanopoulos first became host in 2002, before leaving

in 2010 to become co-anchor of Good

Morning America. Banner was producer of ABC's World News Tonight

until September when he left to take on a broader role at ABC News. Ben

Sherwood, ABC News president, said Stephanopoulos and Banner "share an

editorial vision for the broadcast and when they teamed up last they steadily

expanded the program's audience. As partners again, I am confident they will

produce excellent results."

* * * * *

CBS' mom-targeted

daytime show, The Talk, which premiered in Oct. 2010; and ABC's food and

cooking talk show, The Chew, which debuted in Sept. 2011, have virtually

the same ratings numbers this season. They both have a median age audience of

58. The Talk is averaging 2.01 million viewers, while The Chew is

averaging 2.15 million. They are both averaging 0.7 ratings among viewers

18-49. The Chew is averaging a 1.0 25-54 ratings, while The Talk

is averaging a 0.9 in that demo.

As for

the co-host changes made by The Talk, it doesn't seem like they've

made much difference.

Prior

to this season, The Talk dropped two original cohosts, Leah Remini and

Holly Robinson Peete, replacing them with Sheryl Underwood and Aisha Taylor.

Season-to-date through fourth quarter compared to last season, The Talk

is down about 100,000 viewers and down 0.1 of a ratings point in both viewers

18-49 and viewers 25-54. Those aren't huge declines but they're also not the

gains everyone might have hoped for. And from an advertiser point of view, the

median age audience of both shows is not much different than the audiences of

the soap operas each replaced. . . then again, they are cheaper to

produce.

It's

not like the two networks are passing the lower production costs on to

advertisers. With ratings about the same as the soaps, advertisers are probably

paying similar cost per thousand rates. One thing some advertisers might like

about The Talk and The Chew: product integration

opportunities on the shows. Each show has been careful not to overdo it, and

there is a limited amount of these types of opportunities, but they're there.