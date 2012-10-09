Beyond Olympics, Super Bowl, Women Are Watching the Kentucky Derby and U.S. Open Tennis

Targeting men

via television sports programming has always been part of the Marketing 101

curriculum. When it comes to reaching women through sports, however, certain

events have also proven to be big winners-namely, the Summer Olympics, the

Kentucky Derby and the U.S Open Men's Tennis Championship. Aside from those, no

other sporting event has drawn more than 50% women in 2011-12,

according to Nielsen data.



But there are

several major TV sports events that do draw significant concentrations of

women, in the 33-45% audience range, and advertisers who have

avoided those telecasts as a vehicle to target women should perhaps reconsider.



Brad Adgate,

senior VP and director of research at Horizon Media recently released a report

that includes assorted data about Olympics viewing. In that report, he also featured

a list based on this 2011-12 Nielsen data on sports telecasts and women

viewers.



The London Games

audience in primetime on NBC had an audience makeup of 53.8% women, the highest

concentration of female viewers of any major sporting event. The Kentucky Derby

on NBC had the next highest concentration of women with 51.3% and the U.S. Open

Men's Tennis Championship on CBS had an even split of men and women. Those two

events had smaller total audiences.



The London Games

drew an average of 31 million viewers per night over its 17

nights, while the Derby drew 14.8 million for its one annual telecast, with

the U.S. Open Men's Tennis Championship drew 3.4 million. The Olympics also had

a younger median age audience, 49.4, compared to the Derby (60.3) and Open

tennis (56).





The Summer

Olympics, although televised only every four years, draws more female

viewers than any other sports event on television, and the recent London

Games proved particularly strong for reaching women viewers.



"The London Games

were known as the women's Olympics," Adgate says. "The U.S. Olympic team

had for the first time more female athletes than males. In another first, every

Olympic team had at least one female member. For the U.S., 63% of the gold

medals were won by females, including the women's soccer, basketball and gymnastics

teams."





Adgate says the

2008 U.S. Olympic team was comprised of 310 men and 286 women, while the 2012

U.S. team was made up of 269 women and 261 men. The U.S. women won 29 of the 46

U.S. gold medals at the London Games.





There has also

been a steady growth of female athletes overall in the Summer Olympics, Adgate

says. So if women want to tune into the Games to see women compete, there are now

more opportunities.



In 1984, 24% of all

Olympic athletes were women. That increased to 25% at the Barcelona games in

1992. By the 1996 Atlanta Games, the percentage of women competing in

the Summer Olympics rose to 36%, and in Beijing in 2008 it was up to 42%. In

London, that percentage reached 44%.





Adgate cites a

study from Penn State and the University of Tennessee that shows female viewers

prefer to watch the Olympics more than any other sport, including the WNBA

and LPGA.



"The study found

females prefer the way the Olympics are packaged, with an easy to understand

narrative," Adgate says. "Females like the storytelling profiling Olympic

competitors, as they don't have time to follow the athletes. The study also

found that women prefer watching female competitions that highlight the athlete's

fluidity and grace, as opposed to physicality and aggressiveness that is more identifiable

with males."



As a result, Adgate

says, the more popular Olympic events with female viewers are gymnastics and

tennis at the Summer Games and figure skating during the Winter Games.

Adgate adds, "One of the ratings surprises of the Summer Olympics was

the popularity of archery, which was televised on [NBC Sports Network]

during the daytime and averaged a surprising 1.5 million viewers. The event was

especially strong with young females." He says the popularity of the movie The Hunger Games could have helped fuel

that.





The single-day

TV sports event that drew the largest female viewing audience was the Super

Bowl on NBC, which had an overall 111.3 million viewers, with women making up

45.3% of that total.



Other TV sports

events that got the highest concentration of women, according to Nielsen data,

include: the U.S. Open Women's Tennis Championship (45.5%), the Euro Cup Soccer

Championship on ESPN (42.4%), the World Series on Fox (38.4%), Stanley Cup

Finals on NBC and the NBA Finals on ABC (both 37.3%), the Masters golf

tournament final round on CBS (35.9%), the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

final game on CBS and the Daytona 500 on Fox (both 35.5%), the NCAA Women's

Basketball Championship final game on ESPN (34.8%), the NCAA Men's Football BCS

Championship game on ESPN (34%) and the U.S. Open Women's Golf Championship

final round on NBC (33.6%).