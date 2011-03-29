Bewkes: Time Warner's $26 Million Man

Time Warner Inc. chairman and CEO Jeffrey Bewkes, coming off a year of double-digit advertising growth, was rewarded handsomely in 2010, with total compensation of more than $26 million, a 34% increase over the prior year, according to a proxy statement filed Tuesday.

Bewkes' total compensation for year included a $2 million base salary - up from $1.75 million in 2009 - $5.5 million in stock awards, $4 million in options, and $14.4 million in long-term incentives. Bewkes received about $19.6 million in total compensation in 2009.

The year was a strong one for Time Warner - total ad sales were up 10% for the year, including a 14% increase at its Turner networks. Revenue for the content giant was up 6% in 2010 to $26.9 billion (its highest growth rate since 2004) and adjusted operating income rose 17% to $5.4 billion, the highest amount in company history.





