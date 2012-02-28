Bewkes: Get on The TV Everywhere Wagon

Time Warner chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes urged distributors and content providers alike to speed up adoption of TV Everywhere like services, or suffer the consequences in declining subscriber rolls.

Bewkes, speaking at the Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom conference in Palm Beach, Fla. Tuesday, said his company has embraced the technology across the board and urged others to follow suit.

Bewkes was one of the pioneers of the TV Everywhere concept and said that even more content must find its way online to excite consumers. He noted that Time Warner's Turner networks already offer more than 1,000 hours of authenticated content online and its Home Box Office premium channel, through its HBO Go authenticated service, offers more than 1,600 hours.

