Betty White to Receive PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award

PromaxBDA announced Monday that it will honor 90-year old actress Betty White with its annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

White will be honored during the organization's annual conference in Los Angeles from June 12-14.

"Throughout

her career, Betty White has a natural ability to connect with

consumers, not only through her memorable, iconic roles and her advocacy

work, but through her personal brand," said Jonathan Block-Verk,

president & CEO of PromaxBDA. "She has proven she has the golden

touch to win over multiple generations of fans and followers and it is

our honor to celebrate her work within the industry as the recipient of

this year's PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award."

White's career has spanned more than 60 years, including numerous television and film roles.