Bettag vows to strengthen This Week

ABC News is giving This Week with George Stephanopoulos an extreme

makeover.

In mid-August, the program will effectively quadruple its resources, which

will be accomplished by merging the staffs of Nightline and This

Week, as had been expected.

Tom Bettag, Nightline executive producer, will head the merged unit.

He said that in short order, the new This Week will become a

much more highly produced program, with more packaged pieces that will be

tailored to Stephanopoulos' strengths, much the same way the broadcast was

originally tailored to the unique talents of David Brinkley when it began 20

years ago, a show that dominated the ratings for many years.

Nevertheless, This Week will still be live and will still go for the

big "get" interview.