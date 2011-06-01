Beth Roberts Named COO, UCP & EVP, NBCU Cable Ent & Cable

NBCUniversal

announced on Wednesday that Beth Roberts has been named chief operating

officer, Universal Cable Productions, and executive vice president,

business affairs, NBCU Cable Entertainment and Cable Studios. Roberts will report directly to Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCU Cable Entertainment.

Roberts

will assume operational responsibilities for the strategic and

financial growth of Universal Cable Productions, as well as oversee the

business affairs for USA Network, Syfy, E! Entertainment, G4, Sleuth,

Chiller, Universal HD, UCP and E! production studios.

"As a business affairs executive, Beth has always struck a perfect balance between strategic vision

and fiscal discipline," said Hammer. "That's

exactly what we need to take UCP to the next level, so Beth's new role

is an ideal expansion of her responsibilities."

Robert was previously the EVP, business affairs, cable entertainment and UCP.