Beta Study: Hallmark, Fox Biz, BBC World, Nat Geo Wild Top Operator Interest
According to the latest Beta Research Corp.
study, Hallmark Movie Channel is the emerging network cable operators most want to
carry (88%), while the emerging net large systems are most interested in adding
BBC World News (33%).
In
the top-ranked mid-sized net category, the most sought after among operators in
general is Fox Business Network (85%), while for large-systems, the the pick is
Nat Geo Wild (24%).
The
top five in each category are:
Emerging
networks, all operators: Hallmark Movie Channel, Smithsonian Channel, MTV Hits,
BBC World News, Crime & Investigation, Cloo.
Mid-sized
nets, all operators: Fox Business Network, NFL Network, Nat Geo Wild, PBS Kids
Sprout, Cooking Channel.
Emerging
nets, large operators: BBC World News, Sony Movie
Channel, Crime & Investigation, RLTV, Chiller.
Mid-sized
nets, large operators: Nat Geo Wild, NFL Network, PBS Kids SProut, Current TV.
The
results are from the fall 2011 Beta Research cable operator carriage study.
