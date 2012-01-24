Beta Study: Hallmark, Fox Biz, BBC World, Nat Geo Wild Top Operator Interest

According to the latest Beta Research Corp.

study, Hallmark Movie Channel is the emerging network cable operators most want to

carry (88%), while the emerging net large systems are most interested in adding

BBC World News (33%).

In

the top-ranked mid-sized net category, the most sought after among operators in

general is Fox Business Network (85%), while for large-systems, the the pick is

Nat Geo Wild (24%).

The

top five in each category are:

Emerging

networks, all operators: Hallmark Movie Channel, Smithsonian Channel, MTV Hits,

BBC World News, Crime & Investigation, Cloo.

Mid-sized

nets, all operators: Fox Business Network, NFL Network, Nat Geo Wild, PBS Kids

Sprout, Cooking Channel.

Emerging

nets, large operators: BBC World News, Sony Movie

Channel, Crime & Investigation, RLTV, Chiller.

Mid-sized

nets, large operators: Nat Geo Wild, NFL Network, PBS Kids SProut, Current TV.

The

results are from the fall 2011 Beta Research cable operator carriage study.