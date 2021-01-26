BET, Tyler Perry to Produce Special on COVID-19 Vaccine

BET will partner with producer Tyler Perry to develop COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community A Tyler Perry Special, debuting this Thursday (Jan. 28).

The 30-minute news special features Perry as he sits down with top medical experts to address the public’s concerns and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to BET officials. The special will feature interviews with Carlos del Rio, MD Executive Associate Dean, Emory School of Medicine at Grady Health System, and Kimberly Dyan Manning, MD Professor of Medicine at Grady Health System, as they provide helpful and factual information for viewers looking to protect themselves and their families from the pandemic.

Perry revealed Tuesday on CBS This Morning that he received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination and will talk about his experiences during the special.

Read also: Presiding Over the House of Perry

COVID-19 Vaccine and the Black Community A Tyler Perry Special is executive produced by Tyler Perry for Tyler Perry Studios.