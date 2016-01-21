BET Slams Stacey Dash on Twitter

BET took to Twitter Wednesday to respond to Stacey Dash’s call to shut down the network.

“Soooooo @REALStaceyDash can we get our check back… or nah? #Remember #YouWereOnTheGame #AndWeDontMeanTheRapper,” the network tweeted along with an image of Dash.

Dash ruffled feathers earlier in the day on Fox & Friends when she addressed Spike Lee and Jada Pinkett Smith’s boycott of the Oscars over the lack of diversity in the nominations.

“If we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards,” Dash told Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy.

“So, you say there shouldn’t be a BET channel?” asked Doocy.

“No. I don’t think so,” said Dash. “No. Just like there shouldn’t be a Black History Month. We’re Americans. Period.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uD3vLCENhOg[/embed]

Dash quickly faced backlash over the comments, including meeting the ire of the network.

After its original Twitter response, BET continued to hit back, retweeting supporters of the network and even sharing a gif of Dash accompanied by a link and the words “Every Time Stacey Dash Proved She Was Clueless.”