BET Plus Wraps Up New Holiday Movies Leading into Christmas

BET Plus leads the list of linear networks and streaming services delivering holiday TV movie cheer to viewers during the 12 days before Christmas as the industry ties a bow around a robust lineup of original holiday programming that launched in October.

BET Plus over the next two weeks will distribute the final three movies of its slate of 12 original holiday films and specials that featured several high-profile celebrities and producers, including Jasmine Guy, Tamar Braxton, Vivica A. Fox, Debbie Allen, Tichina Arnold, Jackee Harry, and Michael Colyar, according to BET Plus officials.

BET Plus vice president of content programming, strategy and original movies Marvin Neil said holiday programming has become a yearly staple for the four-year old, African-American targeted streaming service as it looks to offer more family-targeted programming.

“The holiday season is about families and togetherness, and I feel like that’s an opportunity that’s been taken up by major networks for decades,” he said. “The problem is major networks weren’t really showcasing the black holiday experience the way we felt we deserved, so we were very intentional about really targeting the holiday season as a moment to tell relatable stories for our viewers and for a broader audience.”

Neil said the appeal of original holiday content drew actors, directors and writers of color to the streaming service. On the docket for BET Plus holiday films premiering through Christmas are films starring actress/producer Robin Givens (Christmas Rescue) musical entertainers MC Lyte and Tank (Favorite Son Christmas) and actress/singer Kandi Burruss (Whatever It Takes).

Below is a partial list of remaining holiday-themed movies debuting on linear networks and streaming services, along with their premiere dates.

December 14

Heaven Down Here (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Christmas Rescue (BET Plus)

Favorite Son Christmas (BET Plus)

December 15

The Secret Gift of Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

December 16

Designing Christmas With You (Great American Family)

Sealed With a List (Hallmark Channel)

The Holiday Proposal Plan (Lifetime)

The Christmas Detective (OWN)

A Christmas Intern (Lifetime)

December 17

Dial S for Santa (UPtv)

Merry Magic Christmas (Lifetime)

12 Games of Christmas (Great American Family)

Friends and Family Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

December 21

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Whatever It Takes (BET Plus)

The Christmas Break (Fox)

December 23

A Royal Christmas Holiday (Great American Family)

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (Lifetime)

Christmas Revisited (OWN)

December 24

A Christmas Letter (UPtv)