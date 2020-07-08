BET Plus to Stream 'Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play'

BET Plus will stream the stage play Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play on Aug. 27, the service said Wednesday.

The play, Perry's final stage run as the iconic character Madea, pulls together many of the characters portrayed in Perry's Madea-themed movies and plays for family gathering, according to the service.

"Tyler Perry’s Madea burst onto the scene and entered our hearts over 20 years ago and we are honored to share this final stage performance with BET+ subscribers,” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “Now, more than ever, is the time to celebrate family and unity and Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play does just that.”