BET Networks to Revive ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ Series

BET Networks will team with producer Tyler Perry for two original series, including a revival of Perry's original comedy series House Of Payne.

Tyler Perry's 'House Of Payne'

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne will return for a seventh season -- the first six aired on TBS from 2007-2012 -- featuring the show's original cast, according to BET. The series, which stars LaVan Davis, Cassie Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie Shaw and Keshia Knight Pulliam, picks up five years after the end of the original show as the family continues to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family, said the network

OWN in 2018 launched a House of Payne spinoff -- The Paynes -- starring Davis and Patton.

BET also announced a new original series, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, will star David and Tamela Mann reprising their characters of Leroy and Cora Brown from Perry’s Meet The Browns series. In Assistant Living, the Browns are investors of a run-down home for the elderly in the backwoods of Georgia run by Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), the patriarch of a young family with teenage children, and his crazy grandfather Vinny (J. Anthony Brown), according to BET.

Both Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, will premiere on BET this summer.