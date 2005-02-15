BET Names New Execs

Black Entertainment Television has named four new executives, including tapping a reality executive to head up programming development.

Robyn Lattaker-Johnson, director of development for alternative programming at Sci Fi (Scare Tactics, Ghost Hunters), is joining as VP, programming development. Ola Kudu, from agency GlobalHue, joins as VP, creative services. Kevin Newell, from McDonald's, joins as VP, Midwest advertising, based in Chicago.

In addition, Lynda Dorman, executive director, Lawyers for Children in America, joins as executive director of the BET Foundation.