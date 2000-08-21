BET jazz on Web
BET International and Broadserve plan to put BETI's 24-hour Jazz channel live on the Web.
The channel will be immediately accessible to authorized Broadserve users via its broadband-applications platform. The Jazz channel is now available in Europe and parts of Africa and includes videos, musician interviews and performances.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.