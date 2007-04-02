BET Hires Three New Executives
By Anne Becker
BET Networks announced three new hires in marketing and communications.
Janet Rolle joins April 16 as Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer. She most recently was a VP/GM at AOL where she oversaw the Black Voices and Women's and Lifestyle Programming.
Jeanine Liburd joins April 9 as Senior VP, Communications and Public Affairs. A seven-year Viacom veteran, she was last Senior VP of Corporate Communications for the company.
Alvin Bowles joins April 9 as Senior VP, Integrated Marketing. He was most recently Publisher for AOL Black Voices.
BET is owned by Viacom. Its main cable channel, BET, is available in about 84 million homes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.