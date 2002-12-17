BET draws eyes with Lott
Embattled Sen. Trent Lott's (R-Miss.) appearance on Black Entertainment Television's BET Tonight with Ed
Gordon Monday night delivered ratings double the network's prime time average.
The Lott interview, a 30-minute grilling by anchor Gordon, earned
a 1.0 rating. BET averaged a 0.5 prime time average in the fourth quarter.
The high-profile interview brought waves of new viewers to BET. In contrast,
its flagship news program, BET Nightly News, typically harvests a 0.3
or 0.4 rating.
