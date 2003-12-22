BET, Cox Renew Deal

BET and Cox Communications have inked a new five-year carriage pact.

The deal also includes distribution for BET Jazz. This agreement covers Cox’s 6.3 million subscribers in big markets like Las Vegas, Phoenix, New Orleans/Baton Rouge, San Diego, Oklahoma City and Hampton Roads, Va. Financial terms of the Cox deal were not available.

BET and BET Jazz also renewed carriage deals with Comcast Friday as part of a bigger deal between the cable operator and the channels’ parent Viacom.