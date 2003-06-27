BET CFO to exit
Black Entertainment Television chief financial officer Bob Ambrosini is exiting the Viacom Inc.-owned
cable network.
In a statement, Ambrosini -- who joined the channel in 2000 -- said: "Now that
the merger and subsequent integration with Viacom is complete, it is time for me
to seek out other media-based challenges."
BET said a search will begin immediately for Ambrosini;s replacement, and candidates
inside and outside of the company will be considered.
