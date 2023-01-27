BET, CBS News to Launch ‘America In Black’ News Magazine Series

BET and CBS will team to launch in February a new monthly series that will focus on stories and people impacting Black America.

The series, America In Black, will debut February 19 on BET, BET Her and VH1, and will feature a mix of original long-form investigative reports, interviews, human interest stories and exclusive in-depth celebrity profiles, said executives. Among the featured correspondents appearing on the series are CBS Mornings host Gayle King, CBS News special correspondent James Brown, and CBS News Streaming Network anchor Vladimir Duthiers. Former BET News anchor Ed Gordon will also return to the network after an 18-year hiatus, said BET officials.

“Black storytelling is at the core of BET, and we couldn’t be more excited to present ‘America in Black,’" BET Executive VP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando said in a statement. “Shining a light on the untold stories that affect our community, 'America in Black’ provides unique opportunities to address timely issues affecting our community most, from the censorship of Black history in schools to the use of rap lyrics in criminal proceedings. ‘America in Black’ will assemble a team of heavy-hitting subject-matter experts and trusted voices under the banners of BET News and CBS News to create awareness, inspire change and drive action.”

Added CBS News Streaming Originals and Race & Cuture Alivn Patrick: ‘CBS News is proud to partner with BET News on ‘America in Black’ and to explore the many issues effecting the African American community. We will cover the complexity of the Black experience with compelling storytelling that has always been the hallmark of CBS News. The monthly newsmagazine format allows us the ability to report in depth on important stories that shape the culture of Black America.” ■