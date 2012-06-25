BET, Black Media Companies Form Media and Marketing Consortium

In an effort to encourage advertisers and marketers to invest more resources into the African American consumer marketplace, BET Networks has partnered with several black-targeted media companies to create a media and marketing consortium.

Companies such as HuffPost BlackVoices, Black Enterprise, Burrell Communications, Cable Advertising Bureau, Essence Communications, GlobalHue, Inner City Broadcasting Corporation, KJLH Radio, Johnson Publishing Company, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters, Nielsen, North Star Group, National Newspaper Publishers Association, One Solution, Radio One, TV One, Interactive One, Reach Media, Steve Harvey Radio, TheGrio, The Root, The Africa Channel, UniWorld Group, Vibe Media and Walton Isaacson have teamed with BET for the unprecedented #INTHEBLACK alliance, which it hopes will help companies understand and reach the African American audience more effectively, according to BET officials.

"We are excited to partner with some of the nation's most influential media and marketing groups to highlight the growing economic opportunity of the Black marketplace. As a collective, we are better positioned to demonstrate the value of targeting the black consumer audience and partnering with leading brands to help them succeed," said Debra Lee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, for BET Networks.

