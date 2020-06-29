'BET Awards' Draws 3.7 Million Viewers Across ViacomCBS Networks

Sunday night’s BET Awards 2020 telecast drew 3.7 million viewers across several ViacomCBS networks, including CBS, according to Nielsen.

The awards, which was held without an audience and featured artist-generated performances from such artists as John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion -- as well as appearances by Beyonce and Michelle Obama -- was simulcast on BET, BET Her and broadcast network CBS, which alone drew 1.9 million viewers.

"For 20 years, the BET Awards has stood as the ultimate celebration of Black Culture on television. With all that is happening in 2020, it was crucial now more-than-ever to deliver an unforgettable show filled with powerful artistry, ingenious innovation, and compelling social commentary," said Scott Mills, president of BET in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful to the amazing artists, and our extraordinary Executive Producers, Connie Orlando and Jesse Collins, who partnered to create a celebration, unlike any other, that so powerfully reflects the heart, mind, and soul of Black Culture and Black America at this critical moment in history."