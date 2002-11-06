BET announces programming changes

Black Entertainment Television programming chief Curtis Gadson is exiting as the network focuses on

acquiring new programming for prime time.

Gadson, formerly executive vice president of entertainment, may pursue other positions

within corporate parent Viacom Inc.

BET also said Wednesday that it plans to start buying off-net programming,

although it hasn't made any purchases.

Likely conquests could include shows from corporate cousin UPN or Showtime's

Soul Food.

Gadson's departure means fewer shows will come out of BET's Burbank, Calif., office,

where Gadson was based.

BET president and chief operating officer Debra Lee said in a prepared statement that BET will now have

"greater centralization of programming execution out of our New York studios,

but with continued production of some shows from both Burbank and our Washington [D.C.]

headquarters."