BET Anchor Joins 60 Minutes

Former Black Entertainment Television news anchor Ed Gordon is joining CBS News’ 60 Minutes' Wednesday edition as a contributor. Gordon will report profiles and investigative stories, beginning with a piece on Ray star Jamie Foxx on the Nov. 10 edition.

”This is one of those parties that so few people get an invitation to,” says Gordon. “I want to carry on the 60 Minutes tradition of good story telling.”

Gordon hosted a daily newscast for BET Tonight, but it was canceled in December 2002. He has continued to contribute to BET News specials, including a recent interview with Sen. John Kerry. During his time at BET, Gordon also nabbed high-profile interviews with OJ Simpson, rapper R. Kelly and Sen. Trent Lott.

CBS says Gordon is the first non-CBS News reporter to contribute to its Wednesday newsmagazine. (CNN foreign correspondent Christiane Amanpour occasionally reports for the Sunday edition.)

Gordon says his new role at 60 Minutes could turn into a full-time gig. “We’re courting right now.” For now, Gordon says he is eager to contribute as often as possible and plans to pitch executive producer Josh Howard a dozen ideas later this week.