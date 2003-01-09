BET adds Soul Food to plate

Black Entertainment Television will add syndicated runs of UPN's The Parkers and Girl

Friends, as well as the basic-cable debut of off-Showtime drama Soul

Food, all from Paramount Domestic Television.

The Parkers will debut next fall, with Girl Friends and Soul

Food debuting in 2004.

To whet viewer appetite for Soul Food, BET's first drama series, the

network will air a 12-episode "taste" Tuesdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan.

2.