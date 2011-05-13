Best Buy Sends RFPs to Multiple Ad Agencies

Best

Buy has begun to solicit information, via request-for-proposals (RFPs),

from agencies other than its lead partner, the MDC Partners' CP&B, reports AdAge.

According

to people close to the situation, the electronics giant sent out RFPs

to multiple agencies that included integrated marketing duties such as digital marketing, social media, print and broadcast.

CP&B,

which was one of the agencies that received RFPs, is not worried about

losing business. Company president and partner Jeff Steinhour stated

that the requests were for additional services and that it wouldn't

affect CP&B's relationship with Best Buy. The retailer's

media-planning (which CP&B used to run) and buying accounts were

consolidated at Publicis Groupe's Starcom.

Best

Buy ranks as the 62nd largest advertiser, according to Ad Age's

Datacenter. The retail giant spends more than $555 million a year. Best

Buy has almost 1,100 stores and reported a 0.3% decline in revenue in

2011's first quarter.

Best Buy also has no plans to dismantle its in-house marketing operation, Yellow Tag.