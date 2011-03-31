Bessey To Exit 'The Talk'

Brad Bessey is exiting as executive producer of the The

Talk, the CBS daytime talker he helped launch last October, at the end of

the season.

The show, which is hosted by Julie Chen, Sara

Gilbert,Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, has been

averaging 2.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with women 25-54. It was renewed

for a second season in January.

The Talk, which is owned by CBS, replaced the soap

As the World Turns on the network.

CBS has already started looking for a replacement. Bessey was recruited from CTD's Entertainment

Tonightwhere he spent 15 years as a producer.

The story was first reported Thursday by Deadline.com.