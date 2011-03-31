Bessey To Exit 'The Talk'
Brad Bessey is exiting as executive producer of the The
Talk, the CBS daytime talker he helped launch last October, at the end of
the season.
The show, which is hosted by Julie Chen, Sara
Gilbert,Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini, has been
averaging 2.2 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with women 25-54. It was renewed
for a second season in January.
The Talk, which is owned by CBS, replaced the soap
As the World Turns on the network.
CBS has already started looking for a replacement. Bessey was recruited from CTD's Entertainment
Tonightwhere he spent 15 years as a producer.
The story was first reported Thursday by Deadline.com.
