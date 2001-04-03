Bertinelli lands TV angel gig

Valerie Bertinelli is joining the cast of CBS's Touched by an Angel as its latest angelic spirit, the New York Daily News reports.

Bertinelli joins Roma Downey, Della Reese and John Dye in the series on April 29 as a novice "angel for the 21st century," gauging the gap between technology and the human heart. Bertinelli has signed on for the remainder of the season and may return next year. Meanwhile, Downey's future on the series appears uncertain after months of negotiations for a new contract haven't yet produced a pact.

The popular Sunday night series is currently averaging 14.5 million viewers.