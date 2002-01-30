Berryhill heads to Meredith
KRON-TV vice president of news Mark Berryhill will be leaving that San
Francisco station to head news for Meredith Corp.'s Meredith Broadcasting
Group.
Berryhill had previously been news director at WHDH-TV Boston and KDKA-TV
Pittsburgh, as well as general manager of WMEX(AM) Boston.
Berryhill will report to Meredith's new group head, Kevin O'Brien, who also
left the Bay Area recently, having been the longtime general manager and
regional manager for KTVU(TV) and Cox Broadcasting Corp.'s Western
stations.
