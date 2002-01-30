Berryhill heads to Meredith

KRON-TV vice president of news Mark Berryhill will be leaving that San

Francisco station to head news for Meredith Corp.'s Meredith Broadcasting

Group.

Berryhill had previously been news director at WHDH-TV Boston and KDKA-TV

Pittsburgh, as well as general manager of WMEX(AM) Boston.

Berryhill will report to Meredith's new group head, Kevin O'Brien, who also

left the Bay Area recently, having been the longtime general manager and

regional manager for KTVU(TV) and Cox Broadcasting Corp.'s Western

stations.