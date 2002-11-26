Berry heads WMAL

The Walt Disney Co. has brought in the heavy artillery to improve the

fortunes of one of its franchise radio stations -- WMAL(AM) Washington, D.C.

Chris Berry, vice president of ABC News Radio, New York, is moving to

Washington to become president and general manager of the station succeeding

Tom Bresnahan, who retired in October after a decade-and-a-half with the

station.

Although WMAL remains flush with the victory of its Murrow award for radio

news, its morning show is way back in the pack following a personnel round-robin

with more cast changes than a soap opera.

Don't look for immediate changes, but Berry has clearly

been brought in to get the station back on track.