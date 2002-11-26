Berry heads WMAL
The Walt Disney Co. has brought in the heavy artillery to improve the
fortunes of one of its franchise radio stations -- WMAL(AM) Washington, D.C.
Chris Berry, vice president of ABC News Radio, New York, is moving to
Washington to become president and general manager of the station succeeding
Tom Bresnahan, who retired in October after a decade-and-a-half with the
station.
Although WMAL remains flush with the victory of its Murrow award for radio
news, its morning show is way back in the pack following a personnel round-robin
with more cast changes than a soap opera.
Don't look for immediate changes, but Berry has clearly
been brought in to get the station back on track.
