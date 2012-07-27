Bernstein Research Skeptical of Google TV

"Google is now in the pay TV businesses, sort

of."

That was the lead line on a Bernstein Research client

advisory on Google's

announcement of details of its Kansas City fiber-to-the-home broadband TV

and Internet access offering, which Googleannounced in March 2011.

"Sort of" because the Wall Street research firm

points to the "significant holes" in its program lineup. While its TV

offering includes networks from Viacom, Discovery, Starz and NBCU, it does not

include Disney (it does include the local ABC affiliate), Time Warner or News

Corp., so no CNN or Fox News or ESPN, three essentially must-haves for any

cable system.

Comcast/NBCU might not be in there either save for the FCC

requirement in the NBCU deal that Comcast make its programming available to

online distributors.

"Without the full suite of traditional cable channels,

it is doubtful Google will be able to attract core TV viewers and get them to

switch from traditional cable," Bernstein Research says in the report. The

researcher is also concerned about the upfront costs for high-speed access.

"[The] launch leaves many questions unanswered, the

most important ones are whether or not Google Fiber offers will attract large

number of customers in the Kansas City market and whether or not Google will be

able to make its experiment into a profitable business without material

subsidies," the report says.