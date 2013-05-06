Bernstein Research Likes What It Sees in Google KC Fiber

Bernstein Research is high on Google Fiber as a viable over-builder

with the possibility of grabbing a bigger share of cable customers than

traditional over-builders, in part by offering a differentiated service.

A Bernstein Research door-to-door survey of 204 residents of

Kansas City found both "extremely high" awareness of Google's new

fiber offering (98%), and a willingness to buy, which the researcher said could

mean it will be a successful cable over-builder.

"Google is clearly trying to offer something

different," said Bernstein, pointing to broadband upload speeds that are

many times faster than cable. "Google will deploy multiple Wi-Fi-enabled

boxes in the home, trying to achieve better in-home coverage and

throughput," said Bernstein, pointing to its other efforts to

differentiate. "While we think it is extremely hard to differentiate the

linear TV content offer due to restrictions imposed by content licensing agreements,

Google is trying and will continue to try to differentiate the feature set of

its video offer."

The Wall Street research firm said it did not think that

Google Fiber would pass several million homes within the next couple of years,

but it said, in the wake of the survey, that it was "substantially more

positive on the prospects of Google Fiber to be an economically attractive

business for Google on a stand-alone basis," by which it meant separate

from whatever positive effect it had on Google's core business -- search and

search advertising.

Ina note to investors last June, Bernstein said it still had a lot of

questions about the KC service, including "whether or not Google Fiber

offers will attract large numbers of customers in the Kansas City market."

According to the survey, 52% said they would

"definitely or probably" buy Google Fiber, while another 25% said

they may purchase the service. By contrast, only 19% said they definitely or

probably wouldn't buy it. Most of those said they planned to sign up for

bundled broadband and pay TV.

Of the 160 residents (77%) who said they were considering

the service, 60% said they were extremely or very likely to buy it.

"These very high purchase intent numbers do not allow

us to rule out the possibility that Google will indeed achieve very high penetration

of homes passed, well in excess of the typical 20% to 30% that over-builders

have achieved historically in their most successful markets."

Bernstein says it thinks Google's $50 per month for adding pay

TV to its $70 per month stand-alone broadband is a way to reduce churn and take

a bite out of the cable competition, in this case Time Warner Cable rather than

a price point at which it will be making money.

Bernstein does not have a problem with Google's lack of

traditional telephony in its bundle, saying that it does not think customers

would decline to switch to Google's "more compelling" broadband offering

because it does not include that third leg of the triple play.

It also argues it is a smart move because Google avoids the

regulatory burdens like Universal Service and E911.

Bernstein says it does not think a "scorched

earth" response from MSO's will work with Google Fiber. "Google has

the resources to continue to build out and extend its footprint, even if the

profitability of its initial markets is hampered by aggressive incumbent price

cutting," says Bernstein.

The survey was of 204 residents in areas where

Google has marketed its fiber service and where it was either already being

offered or would be offered in the next few weeks. Bernstein has rated Google

"outperform," its highest rating, at a target price of $1,000.