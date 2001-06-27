Bernstein named to lead Lions Gate

Ira Bernstein has been named President of Lions Gate Television Distribution.

Bernstein, who was previously President of Mercury Entertainment and prior to that at Rysher Entertainment, will now oversee worldwide sales of Lions Gate's TV product. Bernstein founded Mercury Entertainment in 1999 and had been handling syndication sales for the studio's upcoming action hour Tracker.

Speaking of Tracker, Lions Gate executives say the series has now been cleared in 90% of the country for its fall debut and that pre-production has begun in Toronto. - Joe Schlosser