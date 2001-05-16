Bernstein moving to Lions Gate

It looks like Mercury Entertainment chief Ira Bernstein will be snagging a top-level job at Lions Gate Entertainment, the studio behind WB's upcoming reality series No Boundaries.

Bernstein, already handling the distribution of Lions Gate's fall 2001 syndicated entry Tracker, would come in as president of worldwide distribution. Sources say Bernstein's appointment should be made official by the end of this month. Bernstein had no comment.

Reporting to Lions Gate CEO Jon Feltheimer, Bernstein is expected to have a hand in TV as well as film distribution, working closely with the company's executive vice president of series Kevin Beggs. Prior to Mercury, which distributed in association with Paramount the now canceled Queen of Swords, Bernstein headed Rysher Entertainment. - Susanne Ault