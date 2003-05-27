Bernie Mac clears 30% of U.S.

Twentieth Television has cleared The Bernie Mac Show in 30% of the

country for a fall 2005 rollout.

"Quality sitcoms are still one of the best investments a station can make,"

said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television. "The Bernie Mac

Show captures the humor that all families can relate to, and the star of the

show has established himself not only on television, but in film, books and as a

hugely popular standup comedian."

So far, the show has been cleared on Fox's WNYW (TV) New York; WWOR-TV New

York; KTTV (TV) Los Angeles; KCOP (TV) Los Angeles; WJBK (TV) Detroit; and KRIV (TV)

and KTXH (TV) Houston.

It is also cleared on Weigel Broadcasting's WCIU-TV Chicago; Viacom Inc.'s WPSG-TV

Philadelphia, KTXA-TV Dallas and WNDY(TV) Indianapolis; and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s

WBFF-TV and WNUV-TV Baltimore.