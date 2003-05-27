Bernie Mac clears 30% of U.S.
Twentieth Television has cleared The Bernie Mac Show in 30% of the
country for a fall 2005 rollout.
"Quality sitcoms are still one of the best investments a station can make,"
said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth Television. "The Bernie Mac
Show captures the humor that all families can relate to, and the star of the
show has established himself not only on television, but in film, books and as a
hugely popular standup comedian."
So far, the show has been cleared on Fox's WNYW (TV) New York; WWOR-TV New
York; KTTV (TV) Los Angeles; KCOP (TV) Los Angeles; WJBK (TV) Detroit; and KRIV (TV)
and KTXH (TV) Houston.
It is also cleared on Weigel Broadcasting's WCIU-TV Chicago; Viacom Inc.'s WPSG-TV
Philadelphia, KTXA-TV Dallas and WNDY(TV) Indianapolis; and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s
WBFF-TV and WNUV-TV Baltimore.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.