Bernhard Guests on L Word
By Anne Becker
Gap-toothed comedian Sandra Bernhard will bring her trademark sass to a series of guest appearances on Showtime women’s drama The L Word this season.
Bernhard, perhaps best known for her brief relationship with Madonna, will play Charlotte, a well-known straight author who teaches a course for budding writers. The stint has her playing against Mia Kirshner, whose character Jenny has to lobby for a spot in the class after meeting with friction from Bernhard’s Charlotte.
The L Word, which starts its second season Feb. 2005 at 10 p.m., focuses on the personal and professional lives of a group of gay and straight women living in Los Angeles. It is produced by Ilene Chaiken, Steve Golin and Larry Kennar.
Bernhad’s previous television experience includes a recurring role as a lesbian on Roseanne, guest appearances on various shows and her own talk show, The Sandra Bernhard Experience, on A&E. She has also starred on Broadway, in film and on the comedy circuit.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.