Bernhard Guests on L Word

Gap-toothed comedian Sandra Bernhard will bring her trademark sass to a series of guest appearances on Showtime women’s drama The L Word this season.

Bernhard, perhaps best known for her brief relationship with Madonna, will play Charlotte, a well-known straight author who teaches a course for budding writers. The stint has her playing against Mia Kirshner, whose character Jenny has to lobby for a spot in the class after meeting with friction from Bernhard’s Charlotte.

The L Word, which starts its second season Feb. 2005 at 10 p.m., focuses on the personal and professional lives of a group of gay and straight women living in Los Angeles. It is produced by Ilene Chaiken, Steve Golin and Larry Kennar.

Bernhad’s previous television experience includes a recurring role as a lesbian on Roseanne, guest appearances on various shows and her own talk show, The Sandra Bernhard Experience, on A&E. She has also starred on Broadway, in film and on the comedy circuit.