Bernhard breaking into late night talk

Comedian Sandra Bernhard makes the transition to late night talk show host on A&E in the The Sandra Bernhard Experience this summer, Reuters reports.

A&E, which is looking for ways to reach a younger audience, has committed to five shows as a pilot to run later this summer. The performance artist- comedian wants a show where artists and personalities will feel comfortable talking about their work, not necessarily hyping their most recent project. She'll have no studio audience or comedic skits.

"The thing I'm good at is keeping things moving and making guests comfortable, but not jumping all over them when they have a deeper thought than a sound bite," the 46 -year-old comedian said. Bernhard is hoping for guests like Sean Penn, Stevie Nicks, Robert Evans and Courtney Love.