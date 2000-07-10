Bernard L. Gershon

Senior vice president and general manager, ABCNews.com; b. Dec. 31, 1957, Melbourne, Australia; attended New York University, 1974-78; free-lance reporter, AP Radio, WNEW-AM and WHN-AM, New York, 1976-78; full-time free-lance, AP Radio, Washington, 1978-80; reporter, WHN-AM, New York, 1980-82; reporter, WOR-AM, 1982-85; assistant news director, 1985-86; news director, 1986-87; associate news director, WCBS-AM radio, 1987-93; general manager of news operations, ABC Radio News, 1993-94; general manager 1994-96; vice president, 1996-99; vice president and general manager, ABCNews.com 1999-2000; current position since April 2000; m. Lisa Haber, Sept. 6, 1981