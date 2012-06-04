Millions of Americans move repeatedly as

they change jobs again and again across

a lifetime. But Bernadette McDonald, Major

League Baseball’s VP for baseball operations,

has been in her current role since 2001—

amazingly, she had her career path figured

out by the end of high school and managed

to live it.

“I picked St. John’s for college because of

its internship program,” says the Westchester

County, N.Y., native, saying her plan also included

being in New York, home to all the sports

leagues and TV networks. “I wanted to work in

sports, hopefully for a team or a league office.”

In spring 1984, McDonald landed an internship

in Major League Baseball commissioner

Bowie Kuhn’s media relations department.

Kuhn was soon gone, but McDonald settled in.

In 1989, MLB signed its first cable television

deal with ESPN. “If there was a possible

door open to becoming a team general manager

I might have taken a baseball operations

path, but broadcast operations offered the

best opportunities,” McDonald recalls.

She seized those opportunities and now

oversees scheduling and production decisions

with all of MLB’s partners—a much more

complex job now that baseball plays nationally

on ESPN, TBS, Fox and MLB Network.

Beyond constantly juggling the schedules

as teams or players become more desirable

(like this year’s Washington Nationals),

McDonald also devotes time to her credo,

“bringing fans closer to the game.”

She is especially proud of overcoming

teams’ hesitation to allow managers to be interviewed

between innings. “We are bringing

viewers into the sanctity of the dugout and

getting them insights,” she says. For teams

or managers uncomfortable with it, the networks

settle for a coach or a player.

Sometimes it’s about managing technology:

When networks wanted to expand from 6 to

10 cameras to add new angles, it was “not an

easy sell,” McDonald says, negotiating with

teams who had to sacrifice seats or kiosks,

but they were eventually won over.

Lately, she has been studying the cable-cam

conundrum. Unlike other sports, baseball

has to worry about a camera above the field

being a distraction, or even hit by the ball.

“We started it in the 2010 postseason, and

the camera had to be off the field before the

pitch,” says McDonald, who is figuring out

how low cable-cams can go. “It’s an expensive

enhancement, but it has great value and we

must figure out its future in baseball.”