BermanBraun Taps Jeff Berman as President

BermanBraun has hired former NFL executive Jeff Berman as president. He had previously been GM of digital media for the NFL.

While at the NFL, Berman oversaw the league's Web, mobile, social, and non-console gaming efforts. He oversaw the TV deal for Quarterlife, the first scripted digital series to migrate to network television. Berman also integrated multi-party chat into Fantasy Football (with Google Hangouts) and developed related television programming, most notably NFL Network's NFL Fantasy Live.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join BermanBraun as president of the

company," said BermanBraun cofounders Gail Berman and Lloyd Braun. "His

vast expertise in media, technology and the consumer marketplace will be

an asset to all of our divisions at BermanBraun."

"BermanBraun has a big, bold, and brilliant vision for creating world-class experiences across screens and devices," added Berman. "A decade-plus of waiting is over. The future is now."

BermanBraun's new series Deception premieres Monday night on NBC.