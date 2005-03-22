Berman Leaving Fox for Paramount
Fox Entertainment President Gail Berman is exiting the network to become Studio Chief Brad Grey’s top creative lieutenant at Paramount Pictures, sources said Tuesday.
A Fox spokesman had no comment.
Sources are speculating that Twentieth Century Fox Television Co-President Dana Walden is the leading candidate for Berman’s job, with FX chairman Peter Liguori also in the running.
Berman has headed Fox since 2000, and until now was the longest-serving entertainment president atop any major broadcast network. Under her watch, Fox developed shows including 24, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development.
