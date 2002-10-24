Berkowitz interview to air on Fox Wire

Rita Cosby, who stirred up some journalistic issues earlier this week when

she exchanged letters with Son of Sam serial killer David Berkowitz to get his

thoughts regarding the serial sniper currently terrorizing the

Washington-Maryland-Virginia area, interviewed the confessed killer at the

Sullivan Correctional Facility Wednesday. Cosby's interview will be shown on her

Saturday show, Fox Wire with Rita Cosby, although parts are expected to

be shown earlier.

While Berkowitz offered in his letter a few interesting observations from his

unusual vantage point -- even bringing to the discussion a comparison with a

third, albeit fictional, serial killer, Hannibal Lechter -- questions were

raised regarding the appropriateness of airing the views of a murderer,

particularly at this time, and of Cosby's appeal to his prison conversion to

Christian values.