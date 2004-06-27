Bergeron Shops Breakfast Show

Tom Bergeron, host of ABC’s America’s Funniest Home Videos and King World Productions’ Hollywood Squares, is dead-set on a morning talk show.

Once a candidate for Good Morning America, The Early Show, and Living It Up! With Ali & Jack, (which we guess would have made it and Tom) Bergeron wants to revive a version of FX’s Breakfast Time, which he hosted from 1994 to ’96.

It would feature Bergeron as a man on the street engaging regular people and celebrities in funny activities. He and Bill Getty, executive producer of ABC’s The View, are shopping the show as a syndicated vehicle, but they wouldn’t kick a cable deal out of bed.