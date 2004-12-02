Berg Steps Up at CBS

CBS promoted Kevin Berg to executive vice president of production for the CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group, the network announced Thursday.

Berg had been Senior Vice President, CBS Productions, since March 2001.

In his new position, Berg will oversee production of dramas, comedies, specials, longform and reality series produced by CBS, Paramount Network Television and UPN. In addition to overseeing production of CSI, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Survivor, The Amazing Race, America's Next Top Model and Half & Half, Berg will add to his supervisory plate all programs produced under the Paramount Network Television and CBS Productions television banners.

Prior to joining CBS as Vice President, CBS Productions in 1998, Berg spent 10 years as an independent producer, during which time he was the recipient of several Emmy Award nominations and winner of multiple ACE Awards for his work on In Living Color, Tracey Takes On... and Dharma and Greg.